UK reports first coronavirus death, jump in new cases

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said on Thursday, the UK reported first coronavirus death, as confirmed cases jumped across the country.

The Kingdom has recorded 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

GBP/USD stalls the upside

Despite the expectations that the Bank of England (BOE) may refrain from cutting the key rate amid a transition at the top level, the upside in the GBP/USD pair stalls just below 1.2950.

The virus spread in the UK continues to dent the sentiment around the GBP traders.