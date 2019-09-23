UK PM Johnson: Very encouraging that colleagues in EU no longer have an attachment to the backstop

Reuters reports the latest comments from the UK PM Johnson, with the key headlines found below.

Backstop prevents UK diverging on huge range of industrial standards, we may want to regulate differently.

A large number of the important players want a deal including UK, Germany, Ireland and France.

Very encouraging that colleagues in EU no longer have an attachment to the backstop.

In order to get a deal, we need to change the existing agreement.

Progress has been made, but there are still gaps (before a deal can be struck).

Do not wish to elevate belief there will be a New York breakthrough on Brexit.