UK PM Johnson pledges £200 tax cut for millions within weeks of Tory victory – The Telegraph

The Telegraph recently ran a story based on the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s statement of intent for the first 100 days of a new Tory government.

Key quotes

It comes as the Conservatives prepare a major advertising blitz to counteract any swing back to Labour in the final seven days of the election campaign amid fears Remainers desperate to stop Brexit are switching to Labour. An exclusive poll for The Daily Telegraph found independent candidates were gaining ground amid a growing disaffection with the main parties ahead of polling day next Thursday.

FX implications

While GBP/USD shows a less reaction to the news, moving around 1.3100 amid initial Thursday morning in Asia, updates like this could help improve the odds of the Tory leadership polls and can support cable moving forward.