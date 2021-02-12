UK Manufacturing Production rises 0.3% MoM in December vs. 0.6% expected

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Friday, suggesting that recovery in Britain’s industrial sector remained uneven in December.

Manufacturing output arrived at 0.3% MoM in December versus 0.6% expectations and 1.1% booked in November, while total industrial output came in at 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected and 0.3% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -2.5% in December, beating expectations of -3.3%. Total industrial output dropped by 3.3% in December, against a -3.8% reading expected and the previous -3.9% print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP-14.315 billion in December versus GBP-15.00 billion expectations and GBP-14.794 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP-5.20 billion in December versus GBP-3.538 billion expected.

Related reads