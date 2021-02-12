GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.3800 mark, moves little post-UK macro releases

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Friday.
  • A softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
  • A raft of UK macro releases failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone around the 1.3800 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro releases.

The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of 34-month tops and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday. A softer tone surrounding the equity markets benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

The pair moved little after data released from the UK showed that the domestic economy recorded a stronger-than-expected growth of 1.2% in December. Adding to this, the preliminary reading of the fourth quarter GDP also surpassed expectations and came in at 1.2%, though marked a notable slowdown from the previous quarter's 16% rise.

Moreover, the UK Trade Balance showed that deficit fell more-than-anticipated, to £14.315 billion in December from £16.012 billion previous. Separately, the UK Manufacturing and Industrial output missed market expectations and increased by 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. The data, however, did little to provide a fresh impetus to the sterling.

That said, the downside is likely to remain limited amid optimism that the UK's lead in terms of the coronavirus vaccination drive could facilitate an earlier easing of lockdown restrictions. Apart to this, diminishing odds for any BoE interest rate cut could further underpin the British pound and extend some support to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.38
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3699
Daily SMA50 1.3583
Daily SMA100 1.3338
Daily SMA200 1.3034
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.386
Previous Daily Low 1.38
Previous Weekly High 1.3758
Previous Weekly Low 1.3566
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3791
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3766
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3732
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.385
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3800 despite the upbeat UK Q4 GDP data. Although the US dollar’s rebound could be behind the cable’s weakness, the EU-UK jitters over the NI border and fears of extended lockdown in the UK continue to weigh.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues

EUR/USD trades above 1.2100, trapped in a narrow range, as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. While the upside has been capped around 1.2150, the bears have failed to push the pair below 1.2110, as markets await fresh catalysts. 

EUR/USD News

Gold tracks S&P 500 Futures to south amid mild risk off mood

Gold tracks S&P 500 Futures to south amid mild risk off mood

Gold sellers attack intraday low, bullion drops for second consecutive day. The yellow metal declines for the second day as risks dwindle amid mixed catalysts. Stimulus talks progress but Sino-American tension stays on the table even as China is off for the Lunar New Year.

Gold news

Dogecoin bulls catch a breather between two crucial price levels

Dogecoin bulls catch a breather between two crucial price levels

DOGE consolidates recent gains while trying to keep 0.0700. DOGE/USD wavers around 0.0700 during its latest easy performance since late Thursday. In doing so, the digital asset follows a downward sloping trend line from Sunday amid bearish MACD.

Read more

Dollar Index: Sidelined near 90.40, BoFA foresees USD strength

Dollar Index: Sidelined near 90.40, BoFA foresees USD strength

The dollar index is trading in a sideways manner above 90.45 at press time, having defended the area around 90.25 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Bank of America (BoFA) Global Research's economists expect the dollar to benefit from the impending US economic decoupling from the Eurozone. 

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures