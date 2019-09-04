UK Labour’s Starmer: Johnson is setting a trap on election timing

UK Opposition Labour Party’s lawmaker Starmer is reported by Reuters, as saying that Boris Johnson is setting a trap on election timing.
Starmer added that When Johnson says election is to be held on 15 October, we do not trust him.
GBP/USD continues to cheer the Brexit optimism, now holding on firmly above the 1.21 handle.
