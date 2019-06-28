The UK GDP second estimate showed that the economy expanded by 0.5% q/q in the first quarter of 2019, the same as that seen in the first readout, while matching the consensus forecasts.

While on an annualized basis, the UK economy’s growth rate arrived at 1.8% in Q1, matching the expectations of 1.8% and unchanged from 1.8% previous reading.

Separately, the UK total investment data arrived at 0.4% q/q in Q1 while at -1.5% y/y for the same period. Both the figures came in below the consensus forecasts.