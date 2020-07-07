UK Chancellor Sunak is reported to announce GBP 2bn funding for thousands of jobs

The economic recovery post-Covid was always going to difficult, but Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are offering none of the progressive elements that made the original New Deal a success, The UK's 'Independent' reported.

As the unemployed count rises, jobs have become the main currency of political debate around the economy . The Leader of the Opposition, Keir Starmer , demands a "laser-like focus on jobs". His colleagues have adopted the slogan: "jobs; jobs; jobs". Tomorrow, we shall see the government's response when the chancellor, Rishi Sunak , gives an economic progress report.

The UK Chancellor Sunak is reported to announce GBP 2bn funding for hundreds of thousands of jobs to cover 'hundreds of thousands' of work placements.

Markets will get the fill load down later on Wednesday when the emergency economic update will be announced.

GBP/USD update