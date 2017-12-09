UK August CPI rises more than expected

UK August CPI rises more than expectedBy Haresh Menghani
The UK headline consumer price inflation (CPI) surpassed expectations and rose at an annual rate of 2.90% for August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday. On monthly basis, the inflation jumped 0.6% as compared to a slight deceleration of 0.1% in July.
Meanwhile, the retail price index also bettered expectations and came in at 3.9% for the reported month, higher than previous month's reading of 3.6% and 3.7% estimated.
The higher than expected CPI figure suggest a UK interest rate rise was imminent, sooner rather than later, which helped send the British Pound higher across the board.
