Turkey's President Erdogan appoints Nureddin Nebati as Finance Minister, Treasury, USD/TRY defends $13.00

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threw another wild card by replacing a top minister during early Thursday morning in Asia.
This time, Turkish President Erdogan appointed Nureddin Nebati as Turkey's minister of Treasury and Finance. In doing so, Turkey’s Boss accepted the resignation of Lutfi Elvan, the last top official seen to adhere to the orthodox policy in a government gripped by a currency meltdown, per Reuters.
USD/TRY reverses pullback
Following the news, USD/TRY stays firmer above $13.00, sidelined around $13.35 at the latest. That said, the Turkish lira (TRY) pair eased from a record top the previous day, snapping a three-day uptrend.
Read: USD/TRY recedes from new all-time tops as CBRT takes action
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1300 even as yields refresh 10-week low
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.1320 during early Thursday morning in Asia, following a mildly negative daily performance. The currency major’s latest moves disagree with the fall in the US Treasury yields and the market sentiment.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?