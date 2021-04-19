Turkey’s Finance Minister Elvan expects double-digit GDP growth in Q2

Turkey’s economy is expected to see a double-digit growth rate in the second quarter of this year, the country’s Finance minister Lutfi Elvan said in a televised NTV interview on Monday.

“Growth in Q1 2021 was around 5%.”

“Expect double-digit growth in Q2.”

“The fight against inflation, which rose above 16% last month, was a priority.”

USD/TRY attempts a recovery

USD/TRY has erased losses to now trade flat around 8.0550, shrugging off the ongoing sell-off in the US dollar across the board.