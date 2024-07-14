Trump safe after shots fired in assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

In a fateful incident during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Former President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt.
Several bullet shots were fired at Donald Trump’s rally and one such shot ripped the upper part of his right ear.
Trump was immediately rushed to a safer place by the Secret Service and the shooter, who authorities identified only as a man from Pennsylvania about 20 years old, was killed by law enforcement.
Citing law enforcement sources, NBC News reported that one spectator was killed and two others are in critical condition.
US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and said that 'there's no place in America for this kind of violence’.
Later, ex-US President Trump released a statement, saying he was ‘fine’ and undergoing a medical check-up.
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA,” he added.
Speaker Mike Johnson said that the House of Representatives “will conduct a full investigation of the tragic events” at the Trump rally.
Market implications
Financial markets could see a bit of risk aversion at the weekly open, putting a fresh bid under the US Dollar. Risk currencies such as the Australian Dollar and Pound Sterling could witness some pullback after the previous week’s solid performance while Gold price and the Japanese Yen could capitalize on early risk-off flows.
However, risk-off sentiment could weather out soon, as the focus shifts back to expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cuts and China’s economic prospects, with the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for release early Monday.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: The door appears open to extra gains in the near term
Another auspicious week saw EUR/USD trade with decent gains and extend its positive streak for the third consecutive week, including a visit to the key 1.0900 region for the first time since early June.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.3000 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and rises toward 1.3000, trading at its strongest level in nearly a year. The improving risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand following Thursday's CPI-inspired selloff and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold turns bullish as US data bolster case for Fed rate cut in September
Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $2,400 on broad-based USD weakness. Investors expect the Fed to reduce the policy rate in September after soft inflation data. XAU/USD could target a new all-time high once $2,400 is confirmed as support.
Worldcoin crumbles under selling pressure even as OpenAI eyes human-level problem-solving
OpenAI, the American tech firm behind the Large Language Model ChatGPT, announced five levels towards building an Artificial General Intelligence. Employees at the firm told Bloomberg that with ChatGPT, Open AI is currently at level one.
Week ahead: ECB set to hold rates, plethora of data on the way
ECB is not expected to cut in July but will it signal one for next meeting? Retail sales will be the main highlight in the United States. UK CPI report will be vital for BoE’s August decision.