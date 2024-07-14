Trump safe after shots fired in assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

In a fateful incident during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Former President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt.

Several bullet shots were fired at Donald Trump’s rally and one such shot ripped the upper part of his right ear.

Trump was immediately rushed to a safer place by the Secret Service and the shooter, who authorities identified only as a man from Pennsylvania about 20 years old, was killed by law enforcement.

Citing law enforcement sources, NBC News reported that one spectator was killed and two others are in critical condition.

US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and said that 'there's no place in America for this kind of violence’.

Later, ex-US President Trump released a statement, saying he was ‘fine’ and undergoing a medical check-up.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA,” he added.

Speaker Mike Johnson said that the House of Representatives “will conduct a full investigation of the tragic events” at the Trump rally.

Market implications

Financial markets could see a bit of risk aversion at the weekly open, putting a fresh bid under the US Dollar. Risk currencies such as the Australian Dollar and Pound Sterling could witness some pullback after the previous week’s solid performance while Gold price and the Japanese Yen could capitalize on early risk-off flows.

However, risk-off sentiment could weather out soon, as the focus shifts back to expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cuts and China’s economic prospects, with the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for release early Monday.