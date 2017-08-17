Trump ends plans for his Council on Infrastructure – CNN

Trump ends plans for his Council on Infrastructure – CNNBy Omkar Godbole
According to a White House official, President Trump has ended plans for an Advisory Council on Infrastructure. The panel was put in place via an executive order signed by Trump in July.
The move comes a day after Trump disbanded two other councils - the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum.
Trump had promised during the election campaign to pass a wholesale infrastructure reform bill, but that has fallen on the back burner as attempts to pass health care and tax reform have taken priority.
