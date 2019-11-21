Trade developments, ECB minutes amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, Thursday's key focus will be on the incoming US-China trade-related headlines and the release of the minutes from the October ECB policy meeting.
Key Quotes:
“With few economic releases of notice, the market focus will probably remain on the prospects of China and the US reaching a phase one trade deal anytime soon or whether it risks slipping into next year as some news stories alluded to yesterday.”
“In the euro area, the minutes from the October ECB meeting are due for release today. The meeting was rather uneventful and we expect the minutes to contain few new insights. However, we will scrutinise the minutes for the Governing Council's thinking on the QE ISIN limits and any views on whether these self-imposed rules could be bent. Furthermore, the minutes will also reveal whether the frictions in the Government Council we saw after the September meeting still linger.”
“In Denmark, wage earner employment figures for September are due on Thursday. Employment rose by just 200 in August and job growth has generally stalled over the summer. Hence, the September figures will provide an even better insight into the extent of the slowdown in the labour market.”
