Theresa May Brexit Speech - UK PM Coverage Today

Bristish Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce clean Brexit on her speech scheduled for today.

According to the information realeased by her office, May will dimiss a partial EU membership. The announcement will take place at Lancaster House and could be the most important speech regarding the strategy followed by the United Kingdom during next months in terms of Brexit. "Brexit means Brexit", has repeated May, soft or hard labels will be avoided in PM's discourse, but instead, the idea of a clean break with the EU will be set as the main priority. PM's announcement is expected to affect markets since the content of her speech has already been advanced partially and the Bristish currency plunged to $1.1986 yesterday:

“We seek a new and equal partnership – between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.”