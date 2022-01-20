Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Bearish Bank of America and bullish Piper Sandler slug it out

- Tesla stock cracks $1,000 as markets tumble.
- TSLA shares approach key support at $980.
- S&P 500 closes under its 100-day moving average as NASDAQ corrects.
Tesla (TSLA) succumbed to relentless selling pressure across the board on Wednesday as equity markets continue their nervous start to the year. Surging yields and oil prices have not helped, and the added surge in UK inflation will have stoked further investor concerns. Tesla is a high beta stock, so the added volatility that brings meant that it was always going to be in for a tough session on Wednesday. However, things started out somewhat benignly, and it was only toward the end of the day that markets turned aggressively negative. This helped push Tesla below $1,000 and on to close at $995.65 for a loss of 3.4%.
Tesla Stock News
Tesla is facing a few headwinds as investors look with laser focus at their high growth names and ditch many of them. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has been selling Tesla for some time now. In fact, Tesla is no longer the top name in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW). Coinbase (COIN) has taken over as the top holding, while Tesla slips to number two.
Elon Musk also sold a hefty chunk of stock, and now Bank of America has stuck the knife in with its latest note. “We think 2022 marks the start of commercialization for electric vehicles, with many start-up EV automakers launching/ramping new product and many incumbent automakers also beginning their product launch onslaught,” BAC said. Bank of America noted that it sees Tesla having less market share than traditional automakers as soon as 2024, with Tesla's EV market share in the US falling from 69% to 19%. This would be a rather alarming prospect for investors.
However, there is always a buyer to match every seller, and lo and behold, here comes Piper Sandler riding over the hill with a bullish forecast of 1.5 million deliveries this year. Piper Sandler sees the new factories in Texas and Berlin keeping up with strong global demand and sees margins also growing. Piper hands a $1,300 price target to Tesla.
Tesla Stock Forecast
We have identified $980 as the key level and pivot. Above is bullish, and below is bearish. It's as simple as that.
Already the stock looks more bearish in the short term with a lower high and lower low. Breaking $980 confirms the lower high and opens the door for a move to $886 and $843. Declining Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are also factors adding to the bearish tilt.
Tesla (TSLA) chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1350 as investors assess ECB accounts
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350 in the early American session as the greenback holds its ground. The accounts of the ECB's December policy meeting showed on Thursday that a “higher for longer” inflation scenario for the euro area could not be ruled out. Investors now await US data releases.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3600 area ahead of US data
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and continues to edge lower toward 1.3600 on Thursday. The US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains above 95.50 ahead of mid-tier macroeconomic data releases.
Gold keeps its sight on $1,850 bullish target
Gold price has stalled its upsurge, consolidating below two-month highs of $1,844 amid firmer yields. China’s policy easing driven risk-on mood also limits gold’s gains. Although decade-high inflation rates globally have gold bulls covered.
Dogecoin price eyes 30% gains as DOGE bulls put an end to retracement
DOGE price has seen three major uptrends face blockade around the same hurdle. The most recent rally failed to breach this barrier, leading to a steep correction.
Tesla: More than just an EV car company?
Tesla is most well known for its electric cars. However, Elon Musk has long claimed that Tesla is more than just a car company. Tesla wants to become a key supplier of energy storage.