Supply chain crisis: The worst is over – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are confident that the world has overcome the worst supply chain crisis, citing the following reasons for their optimism on the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks.
Key quotes
“Shipping rates have generally declined from September's peak.”
“A number of companies have recently indicated optimism.”
“According to GXO Logistics, 'we're through the worst of it.’”
