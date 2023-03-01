Stock Market Daily Report: SP500, AAPL, TSLA, AMZN, NVDA, MSFT, META, NFLX, GOOGL, BAC.
Stock Market Content: SP500, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL, JPMorgan JPM.
Stock Market Summary: Tech stocks are still to the down side for this session and the next, support is close and we may see this demand on Friday.
Elliott Wave Analysis: (v) c) of 2.
Trading Strategies: Still on the short side.
Video chapters
00:00 SP500 / USD DXY.
00:42 Apple (AAPL).
03:37 Amazon (AMZN).
06:14 NVIDIA (NVDA).
07:59 Meta Platforms (META).
09:14 Netflix (NFLX) .
10:04 Enphase (ENPH).
12:02 Tesla (TSLA).
15:27 Alphabet (GOOGL) .
17:15 Microsoft (MSFT).
20:37 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).
22:22 Block Inc. (SQ) .
23:26 Bank of America BAC.
25:54 Thanks for supporting.
