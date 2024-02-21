Stock Market Today: US equities end mixed after Fed Minutes, Nvidia posts 769% earnings growth after the bell

- Wall Street ends mixed after equities churned post-Fed Minutes.
- Investors await Nvidia's earnings call after the closing bell.
- Technology was the worst-performing major S&P sector on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 (SPX) index rose 0.13% to close the session at 4,981.8. The Dow Jones (DJIA) climbed 0.13% to end at 38,612.24, while the Nasdaq (IXIC) lost 0.32% to finish at 15,580.87.
Stock market news
- The Technology Sector was the worst-performing major S&P sector and the only one to end in the red on Wednesday, losing over 0.76% on the day. The Energy Sector took top spot, and ended the day up nearly 1.9%.
- EQT Corp saw a late break to become the day's top performer, gaining 10.58% and hitting the closing bell at $37.30. On the other hand, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PAN) shares lost more than 28% to close just below $262.00.
- Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.
- Read more: Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA slides ahead of Q4 results.
- Retailer giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported an adjusted earning per share of $1.8 ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday. The company said that it expects consolidated net sales to rise in the range of 3%-4% and announced that it will buy smart-TV producer Vizio (VZIO) for about $2.3 billion.
- Read more: Walmart Earnings News: WMT advances 5% on Q4 beat with Vizio acquisition in the bag.
- Home Depot Inc. (HD) said net income in Q4 was $2.8 billion, and the adjusted earnings per share was $2.82. The company, however, said that it projects sales for the fiscal year 2024 to be below estimates, citing slowing demand for discretionary items such as flooring, furniture and kitchen, per Reuters.
- The Federal Reserve released the minutes of the January policy meeting on Wednesday. On Thursday, preliminary February Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US will be scrutinized by market participants.
- Read more: Fed Minutes suggest rates are at their peak.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last Friday that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in the US rose 0.9% on a yearly basis in January. This reading followed the 1% increase recorded in December but came in above the market expectation of 0.6%. The annual Core PPI rose 2% in the same period, compared to December's increase of 1.8%. On a monthly basis, the Core PPI was up 0.5% following the 0.1% decline recorded in the previous month.
- Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 3.1% on a yearly basis in January from 3.4% in December, the BLS reported on Tuesday. This reading came in above the market expectation of 2.9%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.9% in the same period and matched December's increase, surpassing analysts' estimate of 3.7%.
- Nvidia's earnings call saw sales and revenue beat expectations in the fourth quarter, and first quarter performance is also expected to overshoot expectations.
- Nvidia shares rose nearly 10% in overnight market trading after earnings per share topped $5.16 versus the $4.64 forecast and revenue climbed $22.10 billion compared to the expected $20.62 billion.
- Nvidia's net income climbed 769% in the fourth quarter to $12.29 billion against the previous quarter's $1.41 billion.
- Nvidia total revenue is up 265% from the same time last year, driven by sales in the company's Data Center division, which now makes up the lion's share of Nvidia's income after climbing 409% to $18.40 billion.
- Over half of Nvidia's Data Center sales went to large-scale cloud services providers as interest and appetite for AI-fueled applications surges.
Nvidia FAQs
What is Nvidia known for?
Nvidia is the leading fabless designer of graphics processing units or GPUs. These sophisticated devices allow computers to better process graphics for display interfaces by accelerating computer memory and RAM. This is especially true in the world of video games, where Nvidia graphics cards became a mainstay of the industry. Additionally, Nvidia is well-known as the creator of its CUDA API that allows developers to create software for a number of industries using its parallel computing platform. Nvidia chips are leading products in the data center, supercomputing and artificial intelligence industries. The company is also viewed as one of the inventors of the system-on-a-chip design.
What is the history of Nvidia?
Current CEO Jensen Huang founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993. All three founders were semiconductor engineers, who had previously worked at AMD, Sun Microsystems, IBM and Hewlett-Packard. The team set out to build more proficient GPUs than currently existed in the market and largely succeeded by late 1990s. The company was founded with $40,000 but secured $20 million in funding from Sequoia Capital venture fund early on. Nvidia went public in 1999 under the ticker NVDA. Nvidia became a leading designer of chips to the data center, PC, automotive and mobile markets through its close relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor.
What is Nvidia’s relationship to artificial intelligence?
In 2022, Nvidia released its ninth-generation data center GPU called the H100. This GPU is specifically designed with the needs of artificial intelligence applications in mind. For instance, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4 large language models (LLMs) rely on the H100’s high efficiency in parallel processing to execute a high number of commands quickly. The chip is said to speed up networks by six times Nvidia’s previous A100 chip and is based on the new Hopper architecture. The H100 chip contains 80 billion transistors. Nvidia’s market cap reached $1 trillion in May 2023 largely on the promise of its H100 chip becoming the “picks and shovels” of the coming AI revolution.
Why does Jensen Huang have a cult following?
Long-time CEO Jense Huang has a cult following in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street due to his strict loyalty and determination to build Nvidia into one of the world’s leading companies. Nvidia neary fell apart on several occasions, but each time Huang bet everything on a new technology that turned out to be the ticket to the company’s success. Huang is seen as a visionary in Silicon Valley, and his company is at the forefront of most major breakthroughs in computer processing. Huang is known for his enthusiastic keynote addresses at annual Nvidia GTC conferences, as well as his love of black leather jackets and Denny’s, the fast food chain where the company was founded.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints slight gains post-FOMC minutes, mixed Aussie PMIs
The Australian Dollar posted minuscule gains on Wednesday against the US Dollar, after the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes emphasized policymakers remain hesitant to begin to ease policy. Therefore, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6550, down by 0.02% as the Asian session begins.
EUR/USD kept the constructive tone above 1.0800
Further gains propelled EUR/USD further north of the 1.0800 hurdle, as the FOMC Minutes failed to ignite some rebound in the US Dollar and cautiousness remained on the rise ahead of PMIs and the ECB Accounts, both due on Thursday.
Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes
The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.
Bitcoin price likely to fall but MicroStrategy’s $12 billion market cap makes it a possible S&P 500 candidate
Bitcoin price consolidation continues to stretch but steadily leans in favor of the downside. This is expected as markets tend to not wait that long. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s firm MicroStrategy is making headlines with a possible listing in the S&P 500.
Nvidia Stock Earnings: NVDA Q4 results trounce consensus
Nvidia beat earnings consensus from Wall Street by a large margin on Wednesday, and the stock jumped more than 3% afterhours. Consensus had been $4.64 in adjusted EPS for the quarter ending in December, but Nvidia posted $5.16.