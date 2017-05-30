Skip to main content
Spain HICP (YoY) in line with expectations (2%) in May
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Denmark Industrial Outlook down to -5 in May from previous 1
FXStreet
|
17 minutes ago
Austria Producer Price Index (MoM) climbed from previous -0.1% to 0.2% in April
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Austria Producer Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 2.7% to 2.8% in April
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Switzerland KOF Leading Indicator below expectations (106.2) in May: Actual (101.6)
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Gold steady near one-month highs, USD strength capping up-move
FXStreet
|
20 minutes ago
Greek Govt Spox denies reports that Greece is considering rejecting tranche
FXStreet
|
23 minutes ago
US Dollar moves to session highs near 97.70
FXStreet
|
24 minutes ago
France Gross Domestic Product (YoY): 1% (1Q) vs 0.8%
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
France Consumer Confidence registered at 102 above expectations (101) in May
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
France Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) came in at 0.4%, above forecasts (0.3%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
France Consumer Spending (MoM) came in at 0.5% below forecasts (0.7%) in April
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
Euro area growth momentum expected to fade - Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
Forex Today: EUR dumped on Greece again, Eyes on German CPI, US data
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
EUR/GBP slides farther below 0.87 handle on Greece worries, German CPI next
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
06:08 GMT
US and Japan set cabinet-level 'two-plus-two' meeting for July - Nikkei
FXStreet
|
06:04 GMT
Germany Import Price Index (MoM) below expectations (0.1%) in April: Actual (-0.1%)
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
South Africa Private Sector Credit above forecasts (5.84%) in April: Actual (5.9%)
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
South Africa M3 Money Supply (YoY) came in at 5.33% below forecasts (5.79%) in April
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
