S&P500 Price Analysis: Largest daily advance in one decade after major selloff, trades near 2700 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P500 rebounds sharply after seeing worst selloff since 1987 on Thursday. 
  • Resistances are seen at the 2700 and 3100 price levels.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P500 Index is retracing back up sharply following one of the worst days in history on Thursday as the Coronavirus is spreading fear. As the market is pulling back up, the index could climb towards the 2900 and 3100 price levels in the coming sessions. However, as the S&P500 remains fragile the move up may end up being a dead-cat bounce if the 2400 support fails to hold prices.  
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2698
Today Daily Change 249.75
Today Daily Change % 10.20
Today daily open 2448.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3078.92
Daily SMA50 3210.86
Daily SMA100 3172.09
Daily SMA200 3060.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2670
Previous Daily Low 2431.5
Previous Weekly High 3137
Previous Weekly Low 2899.25
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2522.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2578.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 2363.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2278.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2124.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2601.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2755.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2840.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.11 as Trump declares national emergency

EUR/USD trades below 1.11 as Trump declares national emergency

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. President Trump announces a national emergency. The Fed announced another surprise buying of bonds.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.23 after massive fall

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.23 after massive fall

GBP/USD has extended its falls toward 1.23, nearly 2%, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Breaking: BOC delivers a surprise rate cut by 50bps, USD/CAD bounces

Breaking: BOC delivers a surprise rate cut by 50bps, USD/CAD bounces

In a surprise move, the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced a cut to its benchmark interest rate by 50bps from 1.25% to 0.75%, making it the second rate cut this month, in an effort to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz

Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.

Gold News

Oil: WTI rises on Friday, ends week 24% lower; Trump says US will buy oil

Oil: WTI rises on Friday, ends week 24% lower; Trump says US will buy oil

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, gaining around 2% something practically insignificant with the volatility seen during the week. The WTI barrel settled at $31.70, losing 24% from a week ago. After the close, WTI futures climbed toward $34.00 after US President Trump said it asked the Energy Department to buy crude oil for the strategic reserve. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures