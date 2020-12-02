S&P 500 top movers: NetApp Inc (NTAP stock) gains more than 10% on strong earnings

- S&P 500 Index looks to close the day little changed.
- NetApp Inc stock rises sharply on upbeat earnings figures.
- Salesforce.Com Inc suffers heavy losses after company announces Slack acquisition.
After closing at a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the day in the negative territory but didn't have a hard time recovering its losses. As of writing, the SPX was virtually unchanged on the day at 3,662.
S&P 500 top movers
NetApp Inc (NTAP: NASDAQ) reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter ended in October and beat the market expectation of 73 cents per share. Additionally, data management solutions provider noted its revenue increased by 3.3% to $1.42 billion from a year ago, compared to analysts' estimate of $1.31 billion. Boosted by these upbeat figures, NTAP is trading at $59.50, gaining 10.7% as the biggest daily percentage gainer on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the S&P 500 Energy Index is up 4% on the day. Among the top energy stocks, HollyFrontier Corp (HFC: NYSE), Apache Corp (APA: NASDAQ), Devon Energy Corp (DVN: NYSE) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE) shares are up between 6% and 9%.
On the other hand, Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM: NYSE) stocks are falling sharply after the company announced that it will be buying Slack in a deal worth $27.7 billion. At the moment, CRM is the worst performer of the day, losing 8.45% at $220.97.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Australia Trade Balance greatly beats surplus expectations, but no bid in AUD
AUD rose from 0.7370 to 0.7401 via 0.7352 overnight and was sitting at 0.7406 ahead of the event. Despite the data, the price is unchanged moments after the release but should be underpinned on the positive beat.
USD/CAD hits fresh multi-year lows at 1.2910 amid wave of US dollar weakness
USD/CAD has ground to fresh multi-year lows in recent trade at 1.2910. Indeed, the pair touched the 1.2910 level, meaning that it eked out fresh multi-year lows. USD/CAD closed out Wednesday FX trade 16 pips lower or down 0.13%.
Gold: Bulls back in the game, but resistance is strong
In the following series of analysis, we look at the price action of gold in a top-down illustration and derive where the next bearish opportunity could arise for swing traders.
Rethinking the composition of Covid relief
The most important requirement is to get the funds out there — soon. Exactly who benefits is secondary. Still, that secondary consideration is a big one. In concrete terms, I favor directing allocations to (a) those with little or no income ...
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!