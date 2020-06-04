S&P 500 top movers: American Airlines (AAL) skyrockets above $16, gains more than 40%

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • S&P 500 posts modest daily losses on Thursday.
  • Airline shares soar higher led by American Airlines.
  • Medical device manufacturer DexCom loses more than 5%.

Wall Street's main indexes stay under modest bearish pressure on Thursday as investors seem to be opting out to book their profits ahead of Friday's critical jobs report.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat on the day at 26,268 points, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.3% and 0.45%, respectively.

S&P 500 top movers

Earlier in the day, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) said that they are planning to fly more than 55% of its July-2019 domestic capacity in July 2020 amid "slow but steady rise" in demand. The company further noted that it's looking to fly nearly 20% of its international schedule in July. 

Boosted by this development, AAL shares soared higher and was last seen trading at its best level since early March at $16.92, gaining 42%. 

Led by AAL, other airline shares are posting strong gains as well. As of writing, the United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) and Deta Air Lines Inc (DAL) shares were up 16% and 13%, respectively.

On the other hand, medical device manufacturer DexCom Inc is down 5.9% on the day at $343.85 as the worst-performer. 

AAL 15-minute chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.

Read more

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.

Gold News

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures