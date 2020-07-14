S&P 500: Three key risks that investors should focus on more – Morgan Stanley

The S&P 500 has been treading water in recent weeks at a level just 5% below its all-time high. Meanwhile, certain economic risks are clearly growing, yet the ones that concern Lisa Shallet from Morgan Stanley the most aren’t the same ones many investors seem to be worrying about.
Key quotes
“COVID-19 Resurgence: As long as the growth in COVID-19 infections doesn’t result in hospital-system breakdowns, we forecast economic gains continuing and Americans powering through.”
“Trade Tensions: While tensions with China are likely to dominate the election rhetoric of both parties, the fragility of the global recovery during this pandemic suggests that world leaders will maintain a much more pragmatic stance that keeps trade policy unchanged.”
“US Post-Election Policy Shifts: Politics may loom large, but material policy shifts seem unlikely in the near-term. While many polls now suggest that a Democratic sweep in November is plausible, we don’t see immediate tax hikes and costly expansions of the healthcare system as a likely outcome.”
“Disappointing Earnings: The risk that many companies may miss earnings expectations has grown, especially as more of them pull their guidance due to economic uncertainty. Meantime, investors are crowding into a handful of popular tech names with sky-high valuations.”
“Rising Inflation: The combination of money-supply growth and a weaker dollar, among other factors, point to rising inflation expectations that could raise long-term interest rates and lower equity valuations.”
“Legislative Inaction on More Stimulus: Congress will be going into August recess soon. Failure to extend unemployment benefits would likely expose the growing level of permanent job losses that are appearing below the surface of the economy.”
“My advice to investors: Put emphasis on diversification, adding gold, corporate credit and international stocks to portfolios that are overweight the S&P 500 index. Meantime, look for July fiscal stimulus renewal and tech-sector earnings guidance, which could alleviate some of the concerns I’m most focused on.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.