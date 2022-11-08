S&P 500 (SPX) looks to break out again

- S&P 500 closed higher as equities continue to consolidate.
- The energy sector once again leads the way as oil remains strong.
- Earnings season mixed, but big tech sees Nasdaq lag behind.
Equities continue to catch a bid on Monday as hope swirled for a reopening of the Chinese economy. Those hopes appeared to be dashed midway through the morning, but an article in The Wall Street Journal revived them later. Equities appear to be overlooking the fact that China's reopening will cause a spike in inflation and oil as the demand side pushes higher. That will mean even higher bond yields, and already this is leading the Nasdaq and tech to repeatedly underperform in the past month.
Inflation does benefit some sectors, obviously energy, but also some areas where companies can pass on higher prices to consumers, who in the initial stages remain relatively price inelastic. We have seen this from consumer staples. Currently, the economy is growing, employment is strong, and consumers are continuing to spend. Pepsi (PEP), Coca-Cola (KO), Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and airlines have all reported strong earnings with the airlines seeing huge demand due to the weaker dollar. It is not only in the US either. Monday saw Europe's largest carrier, Ryanair (RYAAY), say that it sees consumers still spending despite price pressures.
S&P 500 (SPX) news
Earnings season has continued with some negative guidance from Lyft (LYFT). Meta Platforms (META) popped on news of job cuts, and Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) soared on hopes for President Trump running in 2024. All eyes will now turn to the midterms to see how that probability rises on the back of Republican's showing. Apple (AAPL) shrugged off supply chain issues to close in the green after it initially opened lower.
S&P 500 (SPX) forecast
Technically, the index needs to hold above 3,806 if this rally is to sustain itself. That will then see a move to test resistance at 3,892. If the rally stalls and fails to break 3,806, then the move begins to look increasingly over. A fall to 3,646 and then fresh yearly lows would then be likely.
SPX daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rallies past 1.0000 to fresh weekly highs as yields plunge
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0050 as the dollar came under renewed selling pressure in the American session. US Treasury yields are sharply down, further retreating from last week's multi-year highs, undermining demand for the greenback.
GBPUSD reaches a fresh weekly high above 1.1540
GBPUSD gather bullish momentum and stormed through 1.1500 to reach fresh weekly highs. The US Dollar accelerated its decline following the American opening as stocks accelerate north while US Treasury yields decline.
Gold jumps to fresh 5-week high, approaches $1700 amid a soft US dollar
Gold price is subdued as the North American session begins, extending its gains due to a bid US Dollar as midterm elections in the United States increased risk appetite while rising US Treasury yields are a headwind for the precious metals segment.
XRP price action at risk of sliding over 12% as investor concerns grow
Ripple (XRP) price action is hanging against the ropes with Bitcoin price action and other major cryptocurrencies as the US midterms take center stage.
S&P 500 (SPX) looks to break out again
Equities continue to catch a bid on Monday as hope swirled for a reopening of the Chinese economy. Those hopes appeared to be dashed midway through the morning, but an article in The Wall Street Journal revived them later.