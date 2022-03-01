S&P 500 slides back to 4300 as investors fret about economic impact of harsh Western sanctions on Russia

- US equities were sharply lower on Tuesday as investors worried about the global economic impact of harsh Western sanctions against Russia.
- The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all shed in the region of 1.5-2.0% on the day as commodity prices surged.
- The S&P 500 slid back to the 4300 area.
US equities were sharply lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about the global economic impact of the West’s harsh sanctions against Russia, and as the country intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian cities. Commodity prices, from crude oil to gas to wheat, surged on Tuesday, igniting fears about longer-lasting inflationary pressures in the US and Europe and sparking talk of stagflation. Amid the growing wall of worries faced by investors, the S&P 500 fell back towards the 4300 level, a drop of more than 1.5% on the day.
Similarly, the Nasdaq 100 index fell back to the 14K area to post a drop of more than about 1.6%, despite a sharp drop in yields as investors sought safety in US government debt markets and revised lower US growth/Fed tightening expectations. The drop in yields weighed heavily on the Dow, which is more heavily weighted to cyclical/more economically sensitive stocks (which can have a positive correlation yields). The index was last also down more than 1.7%, in tandem with its peers.
Rhetoric from regional Fed Presidents including Loretta Mester and Raphael Bostic on Tuesday highlighted that the Fed is well aware of upside inflation risks/downside growth risks as a result of the Russo-Ukraine war. But the policymakers unsurprisingly signalled that the Fed’s path remains towards the removal of policy support. Meanwhile, US ISM Manufacturing PMI survey data for February was out on Tuesday and showed a stronger than expected pick up in activity on the month as Covid-19 infection rates subsided.
One investment strategist outlined a positive equity market outlook. “Given the fact that the US economy is accelerating, the uncertainty will be relatively short-lived and it wouldn't be a surprise if the market found its footing, sometime over the next couple of weeks when clarity is restored”.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4292.38
|Today Daily Change
|-77.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.78
|Today daily open
|4370.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4425.82
|Daily SMA50
|4546.73
|Daily SMA100
|4580.08
|Daily SMA200
|4473.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4386.34
|Previous Daily Low
|4284.73
|Previous Weekly High
|4394.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|4105.11
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4347.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4323.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4307.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4245.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4206.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4409.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4448.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4511.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
