S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks cling to gains, challenge 2500 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 is bouncing off 37-month lows and is challenging the 2500 level.
  • Investors are cheering that the Coronavirus relief bill has been passed. 
  • This Monday, the Fed expanded its Quantitative Easing operation which is the largest stimulus scheme ever created.
 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
Markets are reacting positively as investors find relief in the Coronavirus relief stimulus by the US government. The S&P 500 is correcting up sharply after suffering one of the most dramatic decline in history. The pullback up is extending to the upside as bulls broke above the 2500 level while resistance can be seen near the 2600 and 2700 figures on the way up. On the other hand, support is seen near the 2400 and 2300 levels. This Monday, the Fed announced the extension of its QE program to manage the damage created by the coronavirus crisis. 
   
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2487.25
Today Daily Change 25.50
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 2461.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2716.45
Daily SMA50 3076.24
Daily SMA100 3122.28
Daily SMA200 3042.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2466.5
Previous Daily Low 2280.5
Previous Weekly High 2568
Previous Weekly Low 2273.25
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2395.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2351.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 2339.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 2216.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 2153.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 2525.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 2588.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 2711.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region

EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region

The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.

GBP/USD News

Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering

Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering

Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.

Read more

XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz

XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz

After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme. 

Gold News

WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA

WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA

Prices of the WTI are fading the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and trade closer to the $23.00 mark per barrel.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures