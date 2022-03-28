- The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones began the week on the wrong foot, the Nasdaq Composite rose.
- The Covid-19 outbreak in China, Russia – Ukraine jitters, and Fed tightening weighs on US stocks.
- WTI and gold are down amid a firm US dollar in the commodities complex.
US equities are trading mixed after Wall Street’s opened two hours ago. The losers are the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, each losing between 0.15% and 0.49%, sitting at 4537.05 and 34,691.34, respectively. The gainer is the heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.25% at 14,787.13 around 15:33 GMT.
China’s Covid-19 outbreak, Russia - Ukraine woes dampened the market mood
The market risk appetite was affected by “fear” of a deceleration of the Chinese economy once China was hit by an outbreak of the Covid-19 Omicron variant. Also, the Russia – Ukraine conflict peace talks languished as Russia continued its offensive. At the same time, the greenback gains, underpinned by the Federal Reserve, as market participants expect a 50 bps increase in the May meeting by the US central bank, as US Treasuries yields keep advancing.
Aside from this, US equities sector-wise are led by Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, and Utilities, up 1.25%, 0.73%, and 0.01% each. The main losers are Energy, Materials, and Financials, down 2.65%, 1.41%, and 1.31%, respectively.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value, sits at 99.224, up 0.42%, while the 10-year US Treasury yield eased off the highs, down three basis points at 2.462%.
Worth noting that parts of the yield curve inverted, with 5s at 2.636%, while the 30s at 2.600%, at some time during the day, a signal that triggers “recession concerns” in the market participants.
In the commodities complex, the US crude oil benchmark, WTI, is down 4.69%, trading at $107.39 BPD, while gold (XAU/USD) is down 1.05%, exchanging hands at $1936.85 a troy ounce, pressured by buck’s gains.
The US economic docket featured the US Goods Trade Balance for February, which came at $-106.59B better than the $107.57B January’s deficit, while the Dallas Fed Manufacturing for March rose by 8.7, lower than the 11 foreseen, and trailed February’s 14 figure.
Technical levels to watch
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4520.54
|Today Daily Change
|-21.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|4541.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4350.38
|Daily SMA50
|4403.42
|Daily SMA100
|4542.09
|Daily SMA200
|4486.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4544.56
|Previous Daily Low
|4499.91
|Previous Weekly High
|4544.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|4422.74
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4527.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4516.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4512.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4484.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4468.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4557.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4573.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4602.21
