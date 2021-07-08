S&P 500 Index to correct lower towards the 4315 mark – Credit Suisse

“Above 4368 can curtail thoughts of an immediate correction lower to suggest the uptrend can extend further yet with resistance seen next at 4400 and eventually 4436/56.”

“A close below 4298/88 and then 4286 though is needed to warn of a more protracted setback and ‘summer correction’, with support then seen next at 4257.”

“Support stays seen at 4330/29 initially, then the lower end of the price gap from Friday and recent low at 4315/14. A break below here would mark a minor top to add weight to our view for a correction lower with support then seen next and initially at the 13-day exponential average and price support at 4298/88.”

“The S&P 500 has managed to rally to just shy of trend resistance from mid-April and also Fibonacci projection resistance at 4362/68 and with volume decreasing on the move higher we continue to look for this to ideally cap and for a correction lower to emerge.”

