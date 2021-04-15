S&P 500 Index: Consolidation/corrective phase to emerge from 4200 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has completed a bearish “reversal day” which is seen reinforcing the view the market is now at/near an “extreme” following a series of “red flags” and analysts at Credit Suisse remain alert to a consolidation/corrective phase, ideally from the 4200 neighborhood.
See – S&P 500 Index: Expectations for earnings consistent with rotation resuming soon – CE
A small bearish “reversal day” is seen reinforcing the view the market is now at/near its “typical” extreme
“A small bearish ‘reversal day’” for the S&P 500 as the market shows tentative signs of acknowledging its ‘typical’ upside extreme condition (the index for example is now more than 15% above its 200-day average). With Volume/OnBalanceVolume not confirming the new highs we maintain our view we are getting close to a peak to this phase for the emergence of a consolidation/corrective phase.
“Support at 4118/14 holding can maintain an immediate upside bias for now still but with a break above 4152 needed to neutralize yesterday’s bearish session for a move to 4175/79 and ideally our 4200 Q2 objective. Our bias remains to look for more concerted signs of a top here.”
“Below 4118/14 would warn of a minor top to reinforce the bearish ‘reversal day’ for a fall back to 4096/86, potentially 4068, with more important support seen starting at 4038/34.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from highs as investors await US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has backed down from the highs near 1.20 as the dollar benefits from the Fed's upbeat mood. All eyes are on US Retail Sales, which are set to leap.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Breaking: Coinbase jumps 10% pre-market: ARK's Cathie dumps Tesla (TSLA) to COIN it in
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest fame clearly likes the crypto space as her ARK Invest fund purchased $246 million worth of COIN on the first day of trading.