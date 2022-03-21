S&P 500 hits highest since mid-February in upper-4400s as investors await remarks from Fed’s Powell

- US equity markets saw a choppy, indecisive start to the week against a backdrop of mostly negative Russo-Ukraine updates.
- The S&P 500 is trading a tad higher as investors await remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell from 1630GMT.
- The index managed to hit its highest level since mid-February.
US equity markets saw a choppy, indecisive start to the week, but, at the time of writing, have mostly been able to erase modest pre-market gains. Despite arguably negative news flow over the weekend – a lack of progress in Russo-Ukraine peace talks, chatter about an EU embargo on Russian oil exports – the S&P 500 is trading about 0.1% higher in the 4470 area after a dip back towards 4450 earlier in the session was bought into. The index managed to hit its highest level since mid-February at 4480. Directionless trade immediately ahead of remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 1630GMT isn’t too surprising – the Fed lifted interest rates by 25bps from near-zero for the first time in three years last Wednesday and new rate guidance suggested similar-sized hikes at every remaining meeting this year.
Powell is unlikely to deviate from this script, meaning there aren’t likely to be any meaningful trading opportunities in response to his comments. Nonetheless, the big man might give some more details on things like the Fed’s ideas about how it might conduct Quantitative Tightening, so will be worth keeping an eye on. Otherwise, a series of summits between European leaders are taking place this week, with the US President also showing his face, meaning geopolitics and, more specifically, Western sanctions on Russia will be a key theme this week.
In terms of the other major US indices, the Nasdaq 100 is currently flat in the 14,400 area, after a dip back to 14,250 earlier in the day was bought. The Dow is an underperformer as a result of steep downside in Boeing’s (-3.8%) share price, which makes up just under 4.0% of the index’s weighting after a 737-800 jet crashed in China. The index is currently trading about 0.5% lower, though for now remains well supported above the 34,500 level. The S&P 500 Volatility Index or VIX was last down at its lowest level in more than one month in the 23.00s, down about half a point on the day.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4469.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|4468.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4299.53
|Daily SMA50
|4421.66
|Daily SMA100
|4550
|Daily SMA200
|4479.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4469.51
|Previous Daily Low
|4371.49
|Previous Weekly High
|4469.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|4136.82
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4432.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4408.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4403.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4338.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4305.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4501.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4534.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4599.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
