S&P 500 Futures wobble around record top as US Treasury yields stay depressed

- S&P 500 Futures probe five-day winning streak as bulls look for fresh push.
- Upbeat US inflation figures favored the bulls but J&J vaccine news, strong bond auction test the upside.
- Fed’s Powell, Coinbase debut and vaccine news will be eyed for fresh impulse.
Having refreshes the record top to 4,139.62 the previous day, S&P 500 Futures waver around 4,134 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The risk barometer earlier cheered upbeat US inflation figures and hopes of further stimulus from US President Joe Biden before the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine updates joined the 30-year Treasury bond auction hit the quote.
US inflation figures for March flashed strong readings but the reflation fears couldn’t be witnessed as the latest bond auction met with strong demand. Also on the positive side could be US President Joe Biden’s readiness to push for a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan despite Republicans’ dislike for tax hikes.
On the contrary, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ordered to stop using the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine in all 50 US states over blood clotting issues. Further, US-China tension escalates after Beijing warned Washington to control its ties with Taiwan.
It’s worth mentioning that the J&J news seemed to have recently lost its importance as comments from the White House Covid Coordinator signaled to have enough Pfizer and Moderna jabs to keep the vaccinations smooth.
The economic calendar remains silent in Asia with Japan Machinery Orders and Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence flashing mixed results. Though, the news that Queensland will be early in reversing the covid-led lockdown and remove mask mandate except for making it compulsory at the airports and public transport, seems to have favored the mood.
Considering the light calendar and an absence of fresh macro, investors will wait for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at 16:00 GMT for fresh impulse. Also important would be the market’s reaction to the Coinbase debut.
Read: Wall Street Close: Vaccine woes test bulls even as S&P 500, Nasdaq refresh record top
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence
GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line 100-SMA, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% again
Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.
Gold fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles
Gold wavers in a choppy range around weekly top. Vaccine woes weigh on market sentiment amid a light calendar. US dollar pares latest losses, Treasury yields also pause after heavy drop. ECB, Fed leaders’ speech, risk catalysts will be crucial for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.