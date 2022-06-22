- SPY ETF continues to exhibit choppy uncertain patterns.
- Equity investors are growing increasingly pessimistic.
- US economy now looking more likely to enter a recession.
The equity market staged a strong recovery on Tuesday as traders returned from the long weekend in an optimistic mood and lifted stocks higher across the board. All sectors finished in the green with XLE Energy finishing up 4% and the Nasdaq led the index performance charts.
Also read: Walmart Deep Dive Analysis: Hold WMT to play defense vs upcoming US recession
SPY ETF news: A false dawn?
This morning sees yet another turnaround and false dawn. Equity markets in Europe are down sharply and USA futures are looking anywhere up to 2% lower from the open.
Sentiment remains bearish and talk of a US recession is now commonplace. Just to reiterate the average bear market lasts approximately one year with an average 40% fall. Outside of a recession, things are a little better with an average 30% fall. Hence the obsession with recession. We feel the US will enter a recession and it may be already in one. Last quarter saw a negative 1.4% GDP growth rate so one more negative quarter and the US is technically in a recession. The next US GDP release is not until July 28 so we will have to wait until then.
However, readers of our weekly preview note will be aware we highlighted the real-time Atlanta Fed's GDPNOW tracker is at 0.0% so a recession may already be among us.
What is drawing increasing focus is what happens to earnings during a recession and to valuation ratios. current forward earnings per share (EPS) forecasts for the S&P 500 are at $250. The current forward P/E multiple is 15 giving us the current S&P 500 price of 3750.
Source: Factset
The forward P/E ratio for the S&P 500 does tend to vary and in times of recession can move to nearer to 10. Over the past 10 years, we are at the historical average but recent events such as the 2018 taper tantrum saw it move to nearer 12. Earnings per share (EPS) tend to move lower by approximately 5 to 10% in times of recession. If we assume the 2023 EPS forecast of $251.52 (chart above) moves down 10% that gives us $225. Then applying a multiple of 12 gives what we feel is a worst-case price target for the S&P 500 (SPX) of 2,700. Look out below. However, if we maintain the current average forward P/E around current levels, which is after all the ten-year average, then things look a bit better. Using 15 for ease implies a price target of 3,375 for the S&P 500. About 10% lower than where we currently are.
SPY ETF forecast
Look where 3,375 for the S&P 500 brings us to, back where it all began, the 2019 high just before the pandemic. Wake up, Bobby Ewing, it was all a dream. No one is going to get that aged reference!
SPY chart, weekly
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!