South Korea: Will actively respond to excessive volatility in the forex market

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said on Wednesday, “they will actively respond to excessive volatility in the forex market.”
Additional comments
US President Biden expressed confidence in Korean democracy and support for the bilateral alliance in a recent phone call.
Will make every effort to bring diplomacy back to normal and rebuild trust.
Mentioned plans regarding the North Korea nuclear issue will be prepared before the new US administration takes office.
Communication with the Trump team has been affected by recent events and will make efforts to keep it smooth.
Yoon's martial law attempt undercut political momentum for communication built with Trump.
There are limitations with Yoon suspended from duty and it will take time to restore momentum.
Trying to restore communication with the Trump side as soon as possible despite limitations.
Cannot confirm whether Trump has invited the South Korea president and will consider this while monitoring the situation.
Trump has raised prospects for the end of the Ukraine war but noted it would take a considerable amount of time until it happens.
Expressed openness to any opportunities for negotiation with North Korea, including on the nuclear issue, and said they will be proactive.
Announced they will devise a roadmap to prepare for Trump’s potential resumption of talks with North Korea.
Expect China's Xi to attend next year’s APEC Summit in South Korea.
Considering reciprocal measures to China’s visa exemption.
Separately, South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok comforted markets on Wednesday, saying they “will utilize all available resources to manage the economy as stably as possible.”
Market reaction
The South Korean (KRW) seems to be finding fresh demand on the above comments, as USD/KRW lost 0.24% on the day to trade 1,436, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with YTD lows below 0.6350 amid pre-Fed market caution
AUD/USD ttrades in the red, flirting with YTD lows below 0.6350 in the Asian session on Wednesday. A cautious market mood and a pause in the US Dollar decline weigh negatively on the pair ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement.
USD/JPY holds the bounce toward 154.00, Fed and BoJ on tap
USD/JPY is holding the bounce toward 154.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair finds demand due to a renewed US Dollar uptick and fading hopes of a BoJ rate hike on Thursday. The further recovery could be limited as traders remain wary ahead of the Fed verdict.
Gold extends range play around $2,650 as Fed verdict looms
Despite the latest uptick, Gold price remains in a familiar range near $2,650 early Wednesday. Gold price appears to lack bullish commitment in the lead-up to the US Federal Reserve showdown.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show signs of short-term correction
Bitcoin price edges slightly down during the Asian session on Wednesday. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and declined slightly; all coins’ technical indicators and price action suggest a possible short-term correction on the cards.
DJIA ends Tuesday in the red, sheds roughly 270 points
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed another 360 points at its lowest on Tuesday as losses accumulate in the key index and begin to gather speed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also closed in the red.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.