SNB’s Maechler: EUR/CHF – 1.05 is not the new informal limit

Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung reports comments from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board member Andrea Maechler delivered in an interview on Saturday.
Key quotes
“The SNB is intervening on the foreign exchange market because in this crisis the Swiss franc has once again become a safe haven and the appreciation pressure has increased significantly.”
“The strengthening would be much more pronounced if we had not been prepared to intervene more. At present, all safe haven currencies are under pressure to appreciate, alongside the franc, the dollar and the yen.”
“Our interventions are currently necessary to keep further damage away from the Swiss economy.”
As the EUR/CHF cross reached the 1.0500 level last week, Maechler was asked, "Is the SNB currently establishing a new informal minimum rate?"
He replied: “No. We look at the entire currency situation. Of course, the euro exchange rate is important due to the close trade relationship with Europe. We also take the other currencies into account.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data
GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.
EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.
Gold: Symmetrical triangle breakout targets $1805 in the coming weeks
Gold hit 7-year tops after symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. XAU/USD regained all major Daily Simple Moving Averages (DMA). Daily RSI now suggests more room for additional upside, with the pattern target near $1805 eyed in the coming weeks.
WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry
WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.