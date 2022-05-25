On Tuesday, Snap shares lost 43% of their value, bouncing back to $13.5, their lowest level since April 2020 and losing more than 80% of their peak valuation last September.
The stock looks extremely oversold at the moment. Given the business’s relatively stable performance and that the stock’s major blow has come from a deterioration in the near-term outlook, investors are tempted to rush to ‘buy the bottom’.
However, practice suggests that this may not be a good idea. A sharp fall of more than 15% in less than a day is a sign of a breakdown in investor sentiment. Giants such as Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, and Roblox, losing on weak reporting since the start of the year, remain under pressure from sellers to date, significantly increasing their losses.
These companies, which now clearly include Snap, are switching from ‘’favourites’’ to “market pariah” mode. The next stage in such cases is often ‘‘forgetting’’, where the company’s shares drop off the current interest list of significant funds, and retail investors then avoid them for a long time afterward. The pessimistic scenario means that investors will generally continue to sell Snap shares, using the short-term rebound to exit slightly higher.
Overall, market participants should be prepared for the IT sector to be a key driver of growth for a long time, as it was from 2011 to 2021, giving way to other industries and trading ideas.
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades below 1.0700
EUR/USD has recovered modestly after having dropped to a fresh daily low below 1.0650 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading in positive territory, the dollar is struggling to continue to gather strength before the Fed publishes the May minutes.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2500, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has regained its traction in the second half of the day and advanced toward the 1.2550 area. The improving risk sentiment seems to be limiting the dollar's gains and helping the pair push higher ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold retreats to $1,850 as US yields rebound
Gold has turned south in the American session and retreated to the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield recovered into positive territory following an earlier decline, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Terra’s LUNA fork could happen tomorrow, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 testnet is now live, the snapshot could happen on May 26 and the mainnet launch is expected to occur as soon as Friday, May 27, thus completing the LUNA fork.
