The Securities Daily reported on an interview with In an interview with a reporter from Securities Daily, Wu Chaoming, deputy dean of the Financial and Information Research Institute
Wu Chaoming believes that while there is a low possibility of lowering the reserve ratio and interest rate in the future due to the influence of factors such as the Sino-US interest rate gap that will remain inverted for a long time, the pressure of domestic price stabilization and the lack of demand restricting the effect of monetary easing.
"Considering that inflation pressure is likely to pick up in the third and fourth quarters, and other major economies may continue to maintain the basic policy stance of raising interest rates, the possibility of a comprehensive rate cut and RRR cut in the second half of the year is low, but the loan market quoted rate (LPR) remains unchanged.
There may be asymmetric downward adjustments, and the trend of 'quantity easing and price parity' with loose funds and a steady decline in real loan interest rates can be expected." Pang Ming, Chief Economist and Head of Research Department of Jones Lang LaSalle Greater China said.
