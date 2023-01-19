“ NODX Outlook – The cracks in the export outlook became more visible now with the consecutive and deeper y/y contractions. We are likely to see a few more months of y/y declines in NODX for 1H 2023 before factoring an improvement in the second half of the year. We expect full year NODX to contract by -5.5% in 2023.”

“Both electronics and non-electronics exports fared poorly in Dec, just like Nov. The difference is that the fall in electronics exports was -17.9% y/y (compared to -20.2% in Nov), the fifth consecutive month of y/y contraction. In comparison, non-electronics fell deeper by -21.3% y/y (from -12.8% in Nov), the third consecutive decline after 13 months of gains. Importantly, the nominal values of both integrated circuits and pharmaceutical exports fell to significantly low levels. Exports to major destinations also reflected the weaker global demand backdrop, as only two markets reported positive y/y outcomes in Dec, with the weakness in China and ASEAN regional demand especially concerning.”

“Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) headline again came in worse than even our pessimistic forecast , falling sharply by -20.6% y/y in Dec from the revised -14.7% in Nov, the third straight month of contraction after 22 months of unabated expansion. On a seasonally adjusted sequential basis, NODX fell 3.3% m/m in Dec compared to -9.2% in Nov. This is the fifth consecutive m/m decline for NODX and the longest of such down stretch since end-2008/early 2009.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.