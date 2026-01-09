Silver (XAG/USD) trades modestly higher on Friday, with the white metal hovering around $77.70 at the time of writing, up 1.10% on the day. Silver consolidates its recent gains as investors remain cautious ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report later in the day.

Market participants are adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of this key data release, which could shape expectations for the future path of monetary policy at the Federal Reserve (Fed). A stronger-than-expected labor market report would reinforce the view that the central bank can afford to remain patient, while a weaker outcome would revive bets on earlier monetary easing. In this context, Silver remains sensitive to moves in US Treasury yields and fluctuations in the US Dollar (USD).

Renewed strength in the Greenback and higher US yields could weigh on Silver by increasing the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset. However, the metal continues to find underlying support from persistent geopolitical risks and lingering fragility in global risk sentiment.

International tensions continue to fuel demand for safe-haven assets. Developments surrounding Venezuela, controversial comments from the US President on foreign policy, as well as renewed tensions in the Middle East and Asia, are keeping defensive demand for precious metals intact. These factors are helping to limit downside pressure on Silver despite a less favorable short-term rate environment.

On the data front, recent US economic indicators released ahead of the employment report have sent mixed signals. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims edged higher, while announced job cuts declined, pointing to a labor market that is slowing but not deteriorating sharply. Investors now look to the NFP report for clearer guidance on US economic momentum and its implications for monetary policy.

Overall, Silver remains supported by expectations of a potentially more accommodative monetary policy environment over the medium term and by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, even as near-term caution prevails ahead of the key US labor market data.