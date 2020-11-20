Silver sharply off highs but retains $24.00 handle amid choppy Friday trade

- Silver trades sharply below highs made at the start of the US session, but holds onto decent gains on the day.
- Significant upside was seen in precious metals markets as US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin spoke prior to the US open.
Silver (XAG/USD) started off strong on Friday, rallying through the Asia and European morning session. Amid comments from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the reasoning behind his decision not to authorise a continuation of Fed emergency lending programmes beyond the 31st of December and repatriate the associated funding back to government coffers, there was a spike across precious metals. XAU/USD shot higher from roughly $24.20 to briefly beyond $24.50, only to then sharply reverse over the remainder of the US session, falling back below pre-spike levels around $24.20. Still, the precious metal holds onto solid gains on the day of over 13 cents or more than 0.5% on the day.
Mnuchin triggers volatility in precious metal markets
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke live on CNBC today to address his decision not to renew the emergency Fed lending programmes. While speaking he emphasised that the government and the Fed still “have plenty of firepower left” and seemed to raise hopes of a breakthrough on a fiscal stimulus bill; “we'll be redoubling our efforts to sit down with Congress and get something done”, he said. With $455B coming back into government coffers from the Fed, this will reduce the need for further borrowing to fund spending commitments and thus might make passage of a stimulus bill more palatable for certain austere factions of the Republican party. Analysts argued on Friday that the increased possibility of further stimulus boosted the precious metal's appeal as a hedge against likely inflation.
XAG/USD find resistance at recent uptrend, implying bearish bias ahead
During Thursday’s Asia session, XAG/USD broke out of a short-term pennant structure. The uptrend of that pennant, linking the 4, 9 and 11 November lows, seemed to come into play again today as resistance around the $24.50 mark. Having now broken to the downside of and now retested this uptrend, the implied bias going forward is for silver to see more downside, likely meaning a test of this week’s lows at $23.63.
If the silver bulls do continue to push the precious metal higher next week, however, the most notable levels of resistance beyond Friday’s high just above $24.50 will be Wednesday’s high around $24.70 and the Monday open high just above $25.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD spikes to $1880
Gold jumped from $1,867 to $1,880/oz, reaching the highest level in two days. From the top pulled back and as of writing, the metal trades at $1,875, up by $10 for the day but still down for the week.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.