Silver prices surge as markets bet on inflation-inducing stimulus

- Spot silver prices have seen significant upside on Wednesday, rallying north of 2%.
- Further reflation hopes as Biden takes office have boosted precious metals and other risk-sensitive assets.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have seen significant upside on Wednesday, rallying north of 2% or more than 50 cents to come within striking distance of last week’s $25.895 highs as markets bet on inflation-inducing stimulus. That marks a sharp turnaround from a pre-US open sell-off that saw prices drop almost all the way back to the $25.00 level.
US President Joe Biden was sworn in without too much by way of surprises, but markets have maintained a strongly risk on bias throughout and is a continuation of the move that began before former Fed Chair and US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s testimony to Congress on Tuesday; US equities are up and at all-time highs, risk-sensitive currencies are for the most part higher and commodities (energy, precious and industrial metals) are up also.
Reflation hopes boost silver
Former Fed Chairwoman and US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday and her rhetoric/tone on the urgent need for drastic action with regards to more stimulus spending seems to instilled optimism in the market about the outlook for the US recovery and impact this will have on inflation. Break-even inflation expectations rallied on Wednesday, with 10-year break-evens at one point rising as high as 2.1% from 2.09% on Tuesday and 30-year break-even rising back towards multi-year highs around 2.12% from under 2.10% on Tuesday. With precious metals such as silver seen as a hedge against future inflation, this is a positive for the likes of silver.
Moreover, markets are suggesting that there is growing confidence that the Fed will be there to 1) keep interest rates low and ultra-accommodative and 2) soak up the majority of new US government debt issuance via its asset purchase programme. In wake of the recent “taper scare” (when markets suddenly became fearful that the Fed might start tapering its QE programme soon and so real and nominal yields rose), real yields have been moving lower again; the 5-year TIPS is plugging fresh all-time lows in the mid-1.70s%, 10-year TIPS has dropped about 1bps to 1.04%. 30-year TIPS is flat at -0.289%. The lower real yields, the more attractive non-yielding precious metals become as an alternate asset, helping the likes of silver.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|2.50
|Today daily open
|25.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.99
|Daily SMA50
|24.96
|Daily SMA100
|24.91
|Daily SMA200
|22.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.42
|Previous Daily Low
|24.93
|Previous Weekly High
|25.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.34
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.21 as Biden becomes US President
EUR/USD is comfortably consolidating around 1.2100. Joe Biden has become the 46th US President, and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony. Wall Street at record highs.
GBP/USD retreats from new highs amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has fallen off the peak of 1.3719, the highest since 2018, amid fresh dollar strength. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases boosted sterling earlier. The greenback awaiting Biden's first moves as President.
XAU/USD in tug-of-war between clashing investment properties
The price of gold is trading at $1,869.13 at the time of writing, travelling between a low of $1,832.57 and $1,870.48 on the day so far. Markets flipped risk on this Wednesday in anticipation of Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th president of the US.
The two policy initiatives from Biden that need to come true in order for rally to continue
The overall tone remains risk-on with traders hoping that the first one hundred days of Biden’s Presidency will yield tangible results on both the vaccination and stimulus fronts.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.