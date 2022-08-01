- Silver price consolidates above $20.00 as the US 10-year bond yield plunges from 3% in the last ten days.
- US ISM PMI remains in the expansionary territory while prices paid by managers tumble.
- Fed’s Kashkari: He will back a 75 bps rate hike if core inflation keeps higher.
Silver price appears to have peaked but finished Monday’s session registering decent gains of 0.17%. The US Dollar weakened on falling US bond yields amidst a dampened mood spurred by increasing tensions between the US and China regarding the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Alongside the aforementioned, US Fed policymakers reiterating the commitment to bringing inflation down turned sentiment sour. At the time of writing, the XAGUSD is trading at $20.34.
Risk-aversion put a lid on XAGUSD prices, as US PMI stays in expansionary territory
US equities finished with losses, while Asian futures are set to open lower. During the North American session, better-than-expected gives the Fed room to operate, as the July ISM PMI reading beat expectations but trailed June’s reading. New orders dropped some, below 50, but it’s worth noticing that the price index component plunged sharply, from 78.50 to 60, as manufacturers began to feel higher interest rates.
In the meantime, the Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari commented that he was surprised by the markets’ reaction that the Fed would soon begin to “back off” and said that 50 bps rate hikes at upcoming meetings would be reasonable. He added that higher core inflation readings would push him for another 75 bps increase.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value vs. six currencies, dips to 105.408, down 0.40%, while US Treasuries are tumbling, led by the US 10-year Treasury yield, down at 2.588%.
What to watch
The US calendar will unveil the JOLTs Job Openings, and Fed speaking with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will cross the wires.
Silver (XAGUSD) Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|20.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.07
|Daily SMA50
|20.56
|Daily SMA100
|22.23
|Daily SMA200
|22.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.37
|Previous Daily Low
|19.85
|Previous Weekly High
|20.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.32
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
