Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises toward $30.00 as Fed may deliver a jumbo rate cut

- Silver price advances as recent US data reinforced the likelihood of a 50 basis points rate cut by the Fed.
- CME FedWatch Tool indicates the likelihood of a 50 basis points rate cut increasing to 41.0%, from 14.0% a day ago.
- Markets assess demand prospects in China while factoring the renewable energy growth, which is crucial for Silver demand.
Silver price (XAG/USD) continues its winning streak that began on September 9, trading around $29.90 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Friday. The non-yielding assets like Silver received support after economic data from the United States (US) reinforced the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could lower interest rates by 50 basis points next week. Lower interest rates make non-yielding assets more attractive for investment returns.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are fully anticipating at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has sharply increased to 41.0%, up from 14.0% a day ago.
The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 0.2% month-on-month in August, exceeding the forecasted 0.1% increase and the previous 0.0%. Meanwhile, core PPI accelerated to 0.3% MoM, against the expected 0.2% rise and July’s 0.2% contraction. However, US Initial Jobless Claims rose slightly higher for the week ended September 6, increasing to the expected 230K from the prior 228K reading.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered the Main Refinancing Operations Rate to 4.0% by implementing a 25 basis-point rate cut. Additionally, the UK GDP showed no growth in July, following a stagnation in June, which reinforces expectations of a possible quarter-point rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. Some traders are also pricing in the possibility of an additional rate cut in December.
Markets are assessing demand prospects in China, the world's largest consumer, following mixed economic signals, while also considering the growth of the renewable energy sector, where Silver plays a key role in solar panel production.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with descending channel resistance, just below 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair builds on the previous day's goodish recovery move from the 1.1000 psychological mark, or a nearly four-week low and attracts some follow-through buyers for the second straight day on Friday.
GBP/USD advances to fresh weekly top, around mid-1.3100s amid notable USD supply
The GBP/USD pair gains positive traction for the second straight day and recovers further from over a three-week low, around the 1.3000 psychological mark touched on Wednesday.
Gold sits near record peak amid rising odds of 50 bps Fed rate cut
Gold price sits at a new all-time high near $2,570, as the US Dollar remains on the back foot alongside the US Treasury bond yields, in the aftermath of dismal US jobless claims and PPI inflation data. Data reinforced bets of a 50 bps Fed rate cut next week.
Ethereum investors shed holdings following potential SEC admission on ETH's security status
Ethereum (ETH) is up 0.5% on Thursday following speculation that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that the top altcoin is not a security. Meanwhile, ETH is experiencing high exchange inflows, indicating rising selling pressure among investors.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.