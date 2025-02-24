Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD keeps the bullish vibe above $32.50

- Silver price gains ground to near $32.70 in Monday’s Asian session, up 0.45% on the day.
- The positive view of Silver prevails above the key 100-day EMA with the bullish RSI indicator.
- The first upside barrier is seen at the $33.35-$33.40 region; the initial support level is located at $31.52.
Silver price (XAG/USD) drifts higher to around $32.70 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The weakening of the US Dollar (USD) provides some support to the USD-denominated commodity price. Furthermore, the uncertainty and concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans might boost the safe-have flows, which contribute to Silver’s upside.
According to the daily chart, the bullish outlook of the white metal remains in place, with the price holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The upward momentum is reinforced by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 64.40, suggesting the path of least resistance is to the upside.
The upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the high of February 14 of $33.35-$33.40 act as an upside barrier for Silver price. Sustained trading above this level could expose $34.55, the high of October 29, 2024. Any follow-through buying above the mentioned level could see a rally to $34.87, the high of October 22, 2024.
On the flip side, the initial support level for XAG/USD emerges at $31.52, the low of February 12. Extended losses could see a drop to $30.90, the 100-day EMA. The next contention level is seen at $30.70, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band.
Silver price (XAG/USD) daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds sizeable gains below 0.6400 on weaker US Dollar
AUD/USD trades with sizeable gains below 0.6400 in the Asian session on Monday. The Aussie draws support from the Chinese government efforts for rural revitalisation and a broadly weaker US Dollar. But a tepid risk sentiment could limit the pair's upside.
EUR/USD stays strong bid above 1.0500 amid German Conservatives win election
EUR/USD stays strongly bid above 1.0500 in the late Asian session on Monday. The pair cheers the German Conservatives Party win in the federal election, which revives hopes for better economic outlook. The further upside could remain elusive due to a cautious market mood. Germany's IFO data eyed.
Gold price consolidates before resuming the record rally
Gold price extends its consolidative mode into a second consecutive day on Monday, having struggling near record highs of $2,955 set last Thursday. Gold traders remain cautious amid lingering tariff threats from US President Donald Trump while bracing for the US inflation data due later this week.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple momentum indicators show bearish signs
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February. Ethereum and Ripple show signs of weakness in momentum indicators, hinting at a downturn ahead.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.