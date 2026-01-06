Silver price (XAG/USD) trades in positive territory near $76.55 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The white metal extends its upside on safe-haven flows following the United States' (US) capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

US President Donald Trump’s ousting of Maduro added a new element of geopolitical risk to markets. Trump stated that Washington might make a second military attack if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, did not accommodate their demands, per the Guardian. Maduro on Monday pleaded not guilty to US charges in a narco-terrorism case against him, kicking off an extraordinary legal battle with major geopolitical ramifications.

“The situation around Venezuela has clearly reactivated safe-haven demand,” said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus Metals Germany.

Expectations for US interest rate cuts later this year might also lift the Silver price. Financial markets are currently pricing in two quarter-point reductions from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.

Traders will keep an eye on the US December jobs data on Friday, as it could influence Fed policy. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are projected to increase by 55,000 in December, while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 4.5% in December from 4.6% in November. However, if the reports show a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could strengthen the US Dollar (USD) and cap the upside for the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term.