Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD extends range play above $38.00 mark

- Silver edges higher on Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through and remains confined in a band.
- The mixed technical setup warrants caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
- A sustained strength beyond the $38.25-$38.30 hurdle would negate near-term negative bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move for the third straight day, though it manages to hold above the $38.00 mark through the Asian session on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on hourly charts. Against the backdrop of the recent pullback from a multi-year peak, this could be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. However, positive oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before positioning for deeper losses.
Meanwhile, a sustained strength beyond the $38.25-$38.30 region, or the top boundary of the trading range, has the potential to lift the XAG/USD to the next relevant hurdle near the $38.70 area en route to the $39.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further towards the $39.50 area, or the highest since February 2012 touched last month.
On the flip side, acceptance below the $38.00 mark would reaffirm the negative bias and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall further toward the $37.35-$37.30 region. The latter represents the lower end of a short-term ascending channel and should act as a key pivotal point, which, if broken, should pave the way for deeper losses.
Silver 4-hour chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6500 after softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data
AUD/USD reverses a dip to near the 0.6500 level, fuelled by the knee-jerk reaction to the softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data for June, which flagged RBA rate cut bets. However, a broad US Dollar weakness and Chinese fiscal support measures help cushion the pair's downside ahead of the crucial US GDP report and the Fed decision.
USD/JPY stays pressured near 148.00; looks to Fed/BoJ decisions for fresh impetus
USD/JPY is holding lower ground near 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading, following the latest leg down, led by fresh US Dollar selling across the board. Despite Japanese political woes and uncertainty over the BoJ's next rate hike, the Japanese Yen capitalizes on a cautious mood, adding to the weight on the pair. Fed/ BoJ policy verdicts eyed.
Gold price consolidates in $3,320-3,330 band; looks to Fed for meaningful impetus
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s modest gains amid mixed cues. A modest USD pullback and the cautious market mood lend support to the commodity. Hawkish Fed expectations and trade optimism act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple brace for volatility after Fed decision
Bitcoin has been trading in a range-bound scenario between $116,000 and $120,000 for the last two weeks, indicating indecision among traders. Ethereum and Ripple prices are holding above their key support levels, showing signs of rebound.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.