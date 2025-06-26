Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD edges higher above $36.00 on softer US Dollar, rising demand

- Silver price drifts higher to near $36.35 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- Trump's attacks threaten Fed credibility, weighing on the US Dollar.
- Rising demand for industrial uses supports the Silver price.
The Silver price (XAG/USD) attracts some buyers to around $36.35 during the early European session on Thursday, bolstered by a weaker US Dollar (USD). Traders will take more cues from the final US Q1 GDP Growth Rate and Fedspeak later on Thursday.
The Greenback faces some selling pressure due to concerns about the future independence of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, provides some support to the USD-denominated commodity price, as a weaker USD makes Silver cheaper for foreign buyers. US President Donald Trump said that he is selecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's replacement by September or October.
Furthermore, rising demand for industrial uses might contribute to silver’s upside. According to the Silver Institute, global silver demand is estimated to reach a new record in 2025, led by industrial use in photovoltaics and electronics, as well as a recovery in jewelry and silverware.
Markets have priced in the possibility of a rate cut at the Fed's next meeting in July to 25%, up from just 12% a week ago, and priced in 64 basis points (bps) of reductions by year-end, up from around 46 bps last week, according to Reuters. Traders will take more cues from the US GDP data later on Thursday. Any surprise upside in economic data could lift the US Dollar and undermine the Silver price in the near term.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6500 amid renewed US Dollar selling
AUD/USD is building on the positive move above the 0.6500 psychological mark as a divide on rate cut between the Fed policymakers alongside US President Trump's attack on the Fed's credibility smashes the US Dollar to three-year lows. Further, easing Middle East geopolitical tensions acts as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY trades with sizeable losses below 145.00 amid a broadly weaker US Dollar
USD/JPY is holding sizeable losses below the 145.00 mark in the Asian session on Thursday amid the prevailing US Dollar selling bias, fueled by Trump's fresh threat to replace Fed Chair Powell. Moreover, the divergent Fed-BoJ policy expectations weigh on the pair amid the cautious market mood.
Gold ranges between two key barriers as eyes turn to US PCE inflation
Gold price consolidates the previous rebound above key $3,225 support early Thursday. US Dollar hits fresh three-year lows across the board as President Trump attacks Fed’s credibility again. Gold price remains stuck between 21-day SMA and 50-day SMA amid a neutral daily RSI.
Pi Network, Kaspa, Bitget eye further gains on bullish momentum
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a revival of risk-on sentiment as the Iran-Israel conflict subsides, resulting in Bitcoin reaching $108,000 and tailwinds for top altcoins. In line with the rising risk appetite of investors, Pi Network, Kaspa, and Bitget outpace the broader market's recovery over the last 24 hours.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.