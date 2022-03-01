Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bull’s eye $25.00 as Ukraine/Russia war extends – War update

- Ukraine – Russia war continuation increased appetite for precious metals, like silver and gold.
- The financial market mood is depressed, as safe-have assets remain buoyant.
- XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral biased, but a break above $25.00 could lead to $26.00.
Silver (XAG/USD) climbs in the North American session, as XAG/USD tests the January 20 daily high at $24.70 amid a risk-off market mood. XAG/USD is trading at $24.94 at the time of writing.
On Tuesday, the market sentiment is risk-off as portrayed by Europan cash indices in the red, while US equity futures point to a lower open. In the FX complex, commodity-linked currencies rise while safe-haven peers remain buoyant. US Treasuries are down, as portrayed by the US 10-year note at 1.77%, six basis points lower than Monday’s close, while the US Dollar Index advances firmly above the 97 mark.
Ukraine – Russia Update
Geopolitical news, linked to the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, keep grabbing all the attention. Ukraine President Zelensky reported that peace talks did not achieve the required results, while Russia said it is too early to assess the effects of discussions at the moment. The peace talks appear to be stuck, though they could be buying time for Russia, as a convoy of Russian armour – initially reported at 17 miles long but later stretched to 40 miles – has been seen snaking its way to Kyiv. Furthermore, Russian Defense Minister Shoygu said that Russia would continue operations until it achieves its goals. It is worth noting that the Ukrainian parliament reported the presence of Belarus troops entering through Chernihiv.
At 15:00 GMT, the US economic docket will feature the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI for February, expected at 58, alongside Employment, New Orders, and Prices, which could give some clues in the state of the US economy. Even though market analysts have priced in a 25 basis points (bps) increase to the Federal Fund Rates (FFR), some officials would like a 50 bps hike.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver (XAG/USD) began the week on the right foot, gapping up from Friday’s close at $24.18 up to Monday’s daily high at $24.63, then retracing to the confluence of the 200-day moving average (DMA) and the daily pivot point at $24.12, before rising and aiming to break Monday’s daily high. Even though all DMAs reside below the spot price, it does not guarantee an upward bias because they are in disorder (with the 200-DMA above the 100 and the 50-DMA, respectively). That said, the non-yielding metal is technically neutral but could become neutral-upwards if the 50-DMA breaks above the 100-DMA.
XAG/USD’s first line of resistance would be the psychological $25.00 barrier, followed by the February 25 YTD high at $25.60, and August 4, 2021, high at $26.00. Contrarily, on the downside, XAG/USD’s first support would be January 20 swing high at $24.68. Breach of the latter would expose the 200-DMA at $24.18 and the $24.00 mark.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|1.92
|Today daily open
|24.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.54
|Daily SMA50
|23.26
|Daily SMA100
|23.39
|Daily SMA200
|24.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.58
|Previous Daily Low
|24.1
|Previous Weekly High
|25.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.7
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
