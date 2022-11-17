- Silver price remains pressured around intraday low, prints three-day downtrend.
- 200-DMA break, easing bullish bias of MACD keeps sellers hopeful.
- XAGUSD bulls have a bumpy road ahead unless crossing June’s peak.
Silver price (XAGUSD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $21.35 during the three-day downtrend amid early Thursday.
In doing so, the bright metal justifies the previous day’s downside break of the 200-DMA, as well as the receding bullish bias of the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
With this, the XAGUSD bears are all set to retest the resistance-turned-support line stretched from early August, around $21.20. Also increasing the importance of the stated support is the previous monthly high.
Should the commodity prices remain bearish past $21.20, the $21.00 round figure and August month’s high near $21.85 will be on the silver bear’s radar.
It should be noted that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the metal’s downside between June and September, around $20.60, could act as the last defense of the XAGUSD bears before directing them to the $20.00 key support comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive unless the quote stays below the 200-DMA level of $21.45.
Even so, the $22.00 threshold and the monthly high near $22.25 could challenge the silver buyers before highlighting June’s monthly top surrounding $22.50.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|21.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.25
|Daily SMA50
|19.69
|Daily SMA100
|19.49
|Daily SMA200
|21.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.05
|Previous Daily Low
|21.4
|Previous Weekly High
|22.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.39
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
