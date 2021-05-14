Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD to simmer a break above the $30.10/72 area – Credit Suisse

Silver (XAG/USD) remains trapped in its range. Nevertheless, strategists at Credit Suisse continue to look for an eventual break higher.

Above $30.10/72 lies the $35.23/36 neighborhood

“Silver extends its sideways consolidation from last August but we continue to view this as a corrective pause ahead of an eventual move back to $30.10/72.”

“Beyond the $30.10/72 area is needed to act as the catalyst for a resumption of the core bull trend with resistance then seen next at $35.23/365.”

“Support at $23.78 now ideally holds.”